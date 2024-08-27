Quentin Tarantino takes aim at beloved film franchise for making too many sequels

Quentin Tarantino is known for movies like 'Pulp Fiction', and 'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood'

Pulp Fiction director Quentin Tarantino has decided against watching Toy Story 4 despite being a fan of the franchise.

Tarantino appeared on the Club Random With Bill Maher podcast and praised the franchise, saying, “I don’t watch all the animated movies and stuff, but I’m a big fan of the ‘Toy Story’ trilogy. The third one is just magnificent.”

“It’s one of the best movies I’ve ever seen. And if you’ve seen the other two, it’s just devastating,” he added.

However, the director has no intention of watching the fourth installment, which was hailed by critics.

He said: “But the thing is, then three years later or something they did a fourth, and I have no desire to see it. You literally ended the story as perfect as you could, so no, I don’t care if it’s good. I’m done.”

This comes after Tim Allen and Tom Hanks revealed last November that Disney had reached out to them for a fifth movie in the Toy Story series.

Allen said at the time: “Bob Iger, head of Disney, said it was on and actually said it was going to happen. They have reached out to Tom and I to reprise the roles. They’re not saying anything about it… You wonder if four was too many. Is five going to be too much?”