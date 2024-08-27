Photo: Justin Bieber unable to cope with emotions after first baby: Source

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber are new parents, but the father of one is reportedly not in his best state amid the arrival of baby boy Jack Blue.

According to an insider privy to In Touch Weekly, “Justin does not seem to be in a great place.”

The insider also added, “He’s been snapping a lot in public and freaking out over meaningless stuff.”

“It’s obvious that he’s stressed and not coping very well with his emotions,” they said of the Baby crooner.

The confidante also suggested, “And a lot of people in his life would love to see him get some coaching on how to better manage his anger.”

Moreover, the source claimed that people are walking on eggshells just so Justin does not lose his temper.

“Everywhere he goes, people are either clamoring for a piece of him or purposely trying to get him to react, so it’s understandable he’d get triggered. But that’s the sort of stress he will always face as someone with his level of fame!” the source continued.

“The feeling in his circle is that the sooner he gets help and learns how to deal with his temper in heated situations, the better,” the insider remarked in conclusion.