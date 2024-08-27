Victoria Monet, Usher release 'sensual' song 'SOS'

 
Victoria Monét has joined hands with R&B royalty Usher for her new song SOS.

Victoria released SOS, which is a part of her forthcoming Jaguar II Deluxe project.

SOS stands for "s*x on sight," as the Grammy winner defines it in the sensual song.

The singer explained in a press release, that the new single is about "desire" and the "urgency you feel when you need some love, physical touch and quality attention."

She added: “Sometimes that desire can feel as urgent as being rescued from a natural disaster, or in this case rescued from your own sensual urges. Just like a storm, SOS summons and forewarns a lover of the rainfall that is to come and welcomes the beautiful relief from that desire.”

She concluded: "It feels romantic, playful, sultry and direct. Based in fantasy and the warmest tones of R&B. It feels timeless and we hope you enjoy the escape!”

Victoria opened up about her music and the feedback from fans in July 2023, saying, “There's been a lot of talk on Twitter that I'm underrated, and I really always appreciate that because I feel like it means that people see more for me than I currently have, which is always good,” she said, before her 2024 best new artist victory.

“I'd always rather be underrated than overrated. I feel like there's so much more to be said, shown and seen,” she remarked.

“I like that some people feel like they were early,. They're like, ‘I knew about her years ago,' which creates some pride and camaraderie and then gives people an incentive to spread the word, too," she added.

Victoria Monét has yet to reveal a release date for her Jaguar II Deluxe project. 

