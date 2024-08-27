Jimmy Fallon's kids ‘already tired' of his upcoming Halloween book

Jimmy Fallon’s Halloween book is titled '5 More Sleeps ‘Til Halloween'

Jimmy Fallon’s Halloween spirit has left his kids with the lack of one.

Fallon is getting ready to release his children’s book 5 More Sleeps ‘Til Halloween. The Tonight Show host has already read the book to his daughters Winnie, 11, and Frances, 9, who he shares with wife Nancy Juvonen.

“They're already tired of it,” Fallon told People. “They're like, ‘Dad, please do something else.’”

5 More Sleeps ‘Til Halloween follows two siblings as they anxiously wait for the holiday. Revealing what the story is about, Fallon said, “They can't wait for Halloween, and they can't go to sleep, and they're excited and nervous. What's it going to be like? Is it going to be scary? Is it going to be fun?”

Fallon also promised that the book can serve more than one purpose, saying, “It makes a good decoration, even if you don't want to read it. It makes a good gift if you don't have kids, but you know kids that trick-or-treat and want to get them excited about the holiday."

He also revealed that the book includes a new Halloween tradition, called “booing.”

“Before Halloween, you can go to someone's house, you put candy on their doorstep, you ring the bell and run away,” Fallon said. “And then you hide in the bush and then watch your prank.”

Jimmy Fallon’s 5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas is a sequel to his Christmas-themed picture book, 5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas. It will be on the shelves on September 3 and is available for preorder.