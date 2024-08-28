Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce set to his meet 'idol' during 'New Heights' S3

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce announced that Hollywood superstar Adam Sandler will be the highly-anticipated special guest on their New Heights season three premiere on Wednesday.



According to Daily Mail, just a few weeks after it was announced that Travis will be featuring in Sandler's upcoming Happy Gilmore 2 movie, the brothers have linked up once more.

During a teaser clip posted to social media, Jason and Travis seemed delighted when Sandler joined the call, due to some “technical issues.”

Furthermore, in the video, filmed before Sandler himself arrived, the brothers discussed The Sandman's best movies while being starstruck at meeting him, and which of his characters they would most like to be.

As per the outlet, when Sandler does eventually make it onto the call, all three parties could be heard screaming "YESSSS" in celebration, before the actor said, "We did it!"

To those unversed, it was revealed earlier this week that Kelce “talks to Sandler every week” about their upcoming movie partnership on Happy Gilmore 2.

Additionally, the pair reportedly struck a deal while out for dinner, with Kelce describing the comedy actor as his “idol.”

As far as Travis Kelce’s girlfriend is concerned, Taylor Swift left her boyfriend worried and pretty helpless due to the terror attacks and Travis Kelce is said to be pleading Taylor Swift to increase her security.