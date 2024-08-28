 
Holly Kingston gives sneak-peek into her 'babymooning' amid pregnancy

Holly Kingston shares glimpse of her 'babymooning' amid pregnancy after slamming critics over her eating habits

Web Desk
August 28, 2024

Holly Kingston enjoyed time with her husband Jimmy Nicholson in Greece before the arrival of their first child.

The former Bachelor star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a highlight reel of the couple's “babymoon” in Greece with friends Sam Beattie and Kieran Pierce.

The pregnant social media star and her husband put on a loving display in Paros as they cuddled up for sunset beverages and plates of gyros.

In regards to this, Holly captioned the carousel of pictures, “Our favorite Greek Island with our favorite people.”

Furthermore, the 30-year-old’s Instagram followers were quick to respond as many users told her that she was “glowing” in the final stages of her pregnancy.

In the post, Holly shared selfies and candid full-length pictures showing off her baby bump in a figure-hugging brown maxi dress as she wrote in her caption, “Babymooning with your friends is underrated.”

In this regard, Kingston continued by admitting, “It's like free childcare for your husband whilst you hang out with your best friend.”

Additionally, the former winner of The Bachelor shared her delicious meals while she played tourist in Rome.

However, not everyone agreed with her eating habits as in a post on her Instagram Stories last week, the blonde star lashed out after receiving “thousands” of messages about what she had been eating. 

