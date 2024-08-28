Diana Award CEO makes big statement about Prince Harry amid rift with William

The Diana Award is delighted to be leading an event with Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex in New York this September, its CEO Dr Tessy Ojo has confirmed.



Tessy’s statement was shared on Diana Award’s official X, formerly Twitter handle.

It tweeted, “In our 25th year, The Diana Award is delighted to be leading an event with Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex in New York this September. The event will be driven by young people and their insights on the biggest issues facing their generation today. - Dr Tessy Ojo CBE.”

Dr Tessy also retweeted the Diana Award’s post on his Twitter feed.

The Diana Award is a youth charity set up in memory of Prince Harry and William’s mother Princess Diana.



Earlier, Prince Harry’s spokesperson said that Harry is set to visit New York City in September.

Prince Harry will be in NYC to "advance a number of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives," the spokesperson said.



"He will participate in engagements with African Parks, The HALO Trust, The Diana Award, and Travalyst."

The Duke will also "be furthering the work of The Archewell Foundation, the nonprofit organization he co-founded with his wife Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex," the spokesperson added.