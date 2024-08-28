Photo: Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin navigating through hardships: Source

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin’s are reportedly going strong.

As fans will know, Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson started dating in 2017, and it was reported by People Magazine that they "got engaged years ago."

Recently, rumours regarding the couple’s split are appearing on the internet, but all such claims were put to rest by an insider privy to Life & Style.

The tipster tattled in a chat with the outlet on 16th August 2024, “The reports are not true.”

They also claimed that they might be figuring out what is best for them as a couple but have no plan of calling it quits.

“They are happily together,” the confidante insisted.

They went on to mention, “Chris and Dakota have had their ups and downs, like any couple.”

“They spend a lot of time apart due to their respective work schedules — and sometimes, Chris can be a little too switched-off for Dakota’s liking,” they continued.

Conclusively, the source declared that the Dakota and Chris’ work schedule keeps them apart, and “the distance is tough on them.”