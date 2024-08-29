Winona Ryder dishes out what bizarre act airport security made her do

Winona Ryder, who will soon reprise her role in the Beetlejuice sequence, revealed a bizarre incident.



Ryder, who played death-obsessed teen Lydia Deetz in the 1988 flick, recently held a TikTok video Interview alongside her co-stars Jenna Ortega and Michael Keaton.

The 52-year-old actress, during the interview, shared that she was often asked by airport security to repeat her famous line from the 1988's dark fantasy horror.

She went on to say that she even had "missed flights” because of it, “I have missed flights because the TSA people wouldn't let me through unless I said it three times."

The Stranger Things actress added, “I would do it and they’d be like, ‘Do it again!’, like it became a thing and I’m like, ‘Please! I’m late!’"

Moreover, the actress’ highly anticipated film made a spectacular debut at the Venice Film Festival, earning an enthusiastic four-minute standing ovation.

Titled as Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the sequel is set to release on September 6.

The story picks up with the Deetz family returning to their haunted home, where Beetlejuice's chaotic return wreaks havoc on both the living and the afterlife.