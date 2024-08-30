Naomi Watts mourns loss of key family member: 'Miss you'

Naomi Watts is in the grieving phase as her grandmother, Nikki Roberts died at the age of 99 after suffering a massive stroke three weeks ago.



Paying her tribute to her "Nanna", The Ring star took to social media and shared a series of different pictures of her.

“She is such a huge part of who I am: her core values, her work ethic, and her mischievous humor and joy of life,” she captioned.

Recalling her last conservation with her late grandmother, Naomi said it was on a video call on Aug, 26.

"We will miss you so much,” she continued. “I'll never forget her wicked laugh, her feisty spirit, her no-nonsense attitude, her no waste policy."

“She'd be trimming the mold off the bread and cheese: ‘You don't need an expiration date — that's what a nose is for!’ Grannies are the greatest. May her stories and memories live on.”

Under her post, Julianne Moore penned, “I’m so sorry for your loss. What a beautiful person.”

“She's laughing with the angels. How blessed your family is to have had her," Glenn Close wrote.