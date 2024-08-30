 
Naomi Watts mourns loss of key family member: 'Miss you'

Naomi Watts pays tribute to her late grandmother on social media

August 30, 2024

Naomi Watts is in the grieving phase as her grandmother, Nikki Roberts died at the age of 99 after suffering a massive stroke three weeks ago.

Paying her tribute to her "Nanna", The Ring star took to social media and shared a series of different pictures of her.

“She is such a huge part of who I am: her core values, her work ethic, and her mischievous humor and joy of life,” she captioned.

Recalling her last conservation with her late grandmother, Naomi said it was on a video call on Aug, 26.

"We will miss you so much,” she continued. “I'll never forget her wicked laugh, her feisty spirit, her no-nonsense attitude, her no waste policy."

“She'd be trimming the mold off the bread and cheese: ‘You don't need an expiration date — that's what a nose is for!’ Grannies are the greatest. May her stories and memories live on.”

Under her post, Julianne Moore penned, “I’m so sorry for your loss. What a beautiful person.” 

“She's laughing with the angels. How blessed your family is to have had her," Glenn Close wrote.

