Angelina Jolie, rapper Akala dating rumours: insiders reveal truth

Angelina Jolie and rapper Akala’s dating rumours have been quashed despite more instances mounting the initial May suspicions.



“She and Akala are not dating.” an insider confirmed to People on Thursday.

“She is friends with him and his partner, Chanelle, who was also there,” the source added in response to reports of the Maleficent actress, 49, previously leaving a Venice hotel with the British musician, 40.

The speculations began with In Touch claiming in May that the actress had been privately seeing the rapper for “more than a year.” The pair were then photographed together at the 81st Venice International Film Festival.

However, another source also rubbished the dating rumours in a chat with the outlet, claiming the Oscar-winning actress has been friends with Akala for “several years.

Jolie is currently single and not dating seriously, the second source further confirmed.

“They share the same passion when it comes to social and humanitarian causes. They did several collabs over the years that focus on global issues like human rights. Angie speaks very highly of him,” the insider concluded.