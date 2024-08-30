'Vanderpump Rules' star James Kennedy gets witty over reboot speculations

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy has dropped a hint over reboot speculations.

Kennedy, 32, seemingly shot down rumours of a reboot as a Bravo fan account claimed so on Thursday.

“Vanderpump Rules to allegedly end with its next season which films in October. After a final farewell, the show will go back into filming SURvers from Lisa Vanderpump‘s restaurants as a total reboot,” read the Instagram post.



Surprisingly, the post caught the attention of the reality star who slid into the comments with a cheeky response.

“Y’all think you have it all figured out, huh,” the See You Next Tuesday DJ wrote in the comments section of the post.



Most fans still went on to anticipate the possibility of a reboot, calling out the cast over a prolonged drama.

“Girl I’m over this cast. Seeing Ariana [Madix] and Katie [Maloney] thrive is the best outcome of this show as a whole. Wrap it up already,” wrote one fan. Another added, “Some fresh faces would be nice. I am over the 40-year-olds with drama of 22-year-olds.”

Although season 11 filming was also postponed previously to recover from intense drama as of April reports, some fans urged to not waste another season.

"Just end it now don't waste another season," one user wrote, while another rooted for spin offs. "Let’s just skip filming and go right to spin offs. Shows over," read the fourth comment.

As per Us Weekly, Vanderpump, 63, also opened up in May about the series potentially ending.

“Every year I think, ‘Oh, this is gonna be the last year,’” she told the outlet. “We’re taking a little breath here. I’ve got to open another restaurant. I think we’re kind of done talking about Scandoval/Sandoval. So I think everybody needs to have it kind of all breathe a little bit.”