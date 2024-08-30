Kate Middleton rejoices as Prince William reunites with Prince Harry

Kate Middleton rejoiced after Prince William and Prince Harry attended the funeral ceremony of their late uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, in UK.



According to a royal author, the Princess of Wales desperately wanted a reunion between her husband, William, and her brother-in-law, Harry.

Seemingly fulfilling his sister-in-law’s wishes, Harry, the Duke of Sussex, ‘secretly’ flew to the UK for his uncle’s funeral, knowing full well that William would also attend the event.

While sources claim that Harry and William did not talk to each other at the funeral, it still seems like a first step towards a reunion as Harry was expected to snub the event because of William’s possible attendance.

Speaking on Kate and Harry's relationship, royal author Christopher Andersen said that the Princess of Wales shared a “special bond” with Harry as the two were very close before the Duke left the Royal family for a life in the US.

He said that Kate wishes a reunion between Prince William and Prince Harry as it “would be one less cloud hanging over the Royal Family's head."

One source even claimed that Kate is “pushing” William to end his years-long feud with Harry and to “stop this cruel and ugly” fight.

They stated that Kate sees Harry as a brother “in the true sense of the word,” and that the Princess of Wales has taken it upon herself to reunite the feuding brothers.

“She sees the pain that Harry’s in and although William might put on a tough front, Kate knows he’s hurting too,” added the source.