Inside Jenna Ortega's classic 'Beetlejuice' style at film premier

Jenna Ortega paid a stylish tribute to Catherine O’Hara at the premiere of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.



On Thursday, at the UK premiere of the film, Ortega turned heads at the red carpet in stunning custom black and teal gown.

The Wednesday actress' hairstyle was a modern take on the iconic look sported by O’Hara’s character, Delia Deetz, from the original 1988 film Beetlejuice.

Hairstylist Bobby Eliot, who crafted Ortega’s look, explained that the hairstyle was inspired by O’Hara’s character but with a contemporary twist, according to JustJared.com as quoted by Bang Premiere.

"The inspiration for the London premiere was sleek and modern. She’s wearing custom Harris Reed," the stylist said.

She added, "We did a small detail to honour and pay homage to Catherine O’Hara’s iconic hair in the original 'Beetlejuice'"

Additionally, Ortega completed her look with a unique accessory channeling iconic Beetlejuice house.

Designed by Marc Ozias, the actress donned a house shaped purse.

Ozias expressed his excitement on Instagram, stating, "As a young bag designer, I immediately knew the 'Beetlejuice' Press Tour would be one of the biggest projects of my life so far."

"I wanted it to be spectacular, I wanted to help @jennaortega to pay tribute to the amazing director that is @timburton and most of all I wanted to create a bridge between leatherwork and cinema. All of that was made possible by @mrenriquemelendez," he continued.

He concluded, "I knew I wanted to recreate the iconic 'Beetlejuice' house no matter how challenging it would be. And the result will forever remain in my heart and in the heart of my brand."