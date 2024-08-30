 
Geo News

Inside Jenna Ortega's classic 'Beetlejuice' style at film premier

Jenna Ortega paid tribute to Catherine O’Hara at 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' premiere

By
Web Desk
|

August 30, 2024

Inside Jenna Ortega's classic 'Beetlejuice' style at film premier

Jenna Ortega paid a stylish tribute to Catherine O’Hara at the premiere of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

On Thursday, at the UK premiere of the film, Ortega turned heads at the red carpet in stunning custom black and teal gown.

The Wednesday actress' hairstyle was a modern take on the iconic look sported by O’Hara’s character, Delia Deetz, from the original 1988 film Beetlejuice.

Hairstylist Bobby Eliot, who crafted Ortega’s look, explained that the hairstyle was inspired by O’Hara’s character but with a contemporary twist, according to JustJared.com as quoted by Bang Premiere.

"The inspiration for the London premiere was sleek and modern. She’s wearing custom Harris Reed," the stylist said.

She added, "We did a small detail to honour and pay homage to Catherine O’Hara’s iconic hair in the original 'Beetlejuice'"

Additionally, Ortega completed her look with a unique accessory channeling iconic Beetlejuice house.

Designed by Marc Ozias, the actress donned a house shaped purse.

Jenna Ortega paid tribute to Catherine O’Hara at Beetlejuice Beetlejuice premiere
Jenna Ortega paid tribute to Catherine O’Hara at 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' premiere

Ozias expressed his excitement on Instagram, stating, "As a young bag designer, I immediately knew the 'Beetlejuice' Press Tour would be one of the biggest projects of my life so far."

"I wanted it to be spectacular, I wanted to help @jennaortega to pay tribute to the amazing director that is @timburton and most of all I wanted to create a bridge between leatherwork and cinema. All of that was made possible by @mrenriquemelendez," he continued.

He concluded, "I knew I wanted to recreate the iconic 'Beetlejuice' house no matter how challenging it would be. And the result will forever remain in my heart and in the heart of my brand."

Oasis receives stark warning ahead of their tour after reunion
Oasis receives stark warning ahead of their tour after reunion
Angelina Jolie believes ‘pain' can impact taste in music
Angelina Jolie believes ‘pain' can impact taste in music
Buckingham palace makes big announcement after Prince Harry's UK trip
Buckingham palace makes big announcement after Prince Harry's UK trip
Kaia Gerber steps out with Ayo Edebiri after brutally bashing ex boyfriend
Kaia Gerber steps out with Ayo Edebiri after brutally bashing ex boyfriend
Rod Stewart dismisses rumors of 'tension' in marriage to Penny Lancaster
Rod Stewart dismisses rumors of 'tension' in marriage to Penny Lancaster
Chappell Roan reveals 'heartbreaking' news about European shows
Chappell Roan reveals 'heartbreaking' news about European shows
Angelina Jolie channels Maria Callas with the opera star's actual jewelry video
Angelina Jolie channels Maria Callas with the opera star's actual jewelry
Love Is Blind's Freddie Powell judges ex Catherine for moving on with alum Jake
Love Is Blind's Freddie Powell judges ex Catherine for moving on with alum Jake