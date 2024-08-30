Meghan Markle’s attempts to ‘echo’ Princess Diana laid bare

A royal expert believes that Meghan Markle channels Princess Diana on purpose



The Mail On Sunday’s Editor at large Charlotte Griffiths told Palace Confidential that it seemed like the Duchess of Sussex was recently channeling Princess Diana and not trying to be subtle about it.

She suggested: “I don’t think it’s a coincidence. There are 10,000 pictures of Diana and 10,000 pictures of Meghan and you probably could match some things by coincidence.”

“I think she’s been doing it all along and I don’t think she’s even making a secret of it. I think there are times she definitely echoes Diana on purpose,” she remarked.

She added: “We know that in the early stages of her relationship with Harry, she encouraged Harry to think a lot about her mother and his mother and she brought Diana up a lot in conversations and I think she is referencing Diana. I think she’s happy with the association.”

Charlotte’s comments come as Meghan takes on another business project by investing in a new handbag brand known as Cesta Collective. The Duchess has been carrying bags from the bag for a few years now and reportedly wants to be a part of the brand.