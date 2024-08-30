Jelly Roll displays 'interesting' generosity amid 'Beautifully Broken' tour

Jelly Roll never fails to surprise his fans with kind gestures.

This weekend, the Son of A Sinner crooner, decided to surprise some kinds selling lemonade in the summer heat.

On Sunday, the country music artist made a rather generous donations of around 700 dollars to a group of children who had put up a lemonade stand in the West Valley City, Utah.

The 39-year-old musician made a surprise appearance at the beverage set-up before he kicked off his much anticipated Beautifully Broken Tour at the Delta Center in nearby Salt Lake City on Tuesday.

One of the kid’s mother, Wendy Gardunio, revealed how Jelly Roll stopped by via her Facebook post, where she uploaded multiple snaps of the Halfway to Hell singer posing with the children and giving them the money.

"So today was an interesting day, my kid and her cousins wanted to do a lemonade stand. And they had a famous singer come and buy some lemonade," the proud mom captioned her post.

She added, "Who would have thought that we would run into Jelly Roll in West Valley. And for him to be so generous with giving them almost $700.”