Justin Bieber makes urgent demand on social media: 'Fix this'

Justin Bieber is facing an issue when he is listening to music on his mobile, and he is urging the makers of his phone to look into it.



It happened after the Baby singer took to social media and wrote a caption that appears to show his frustration where he shares that his music in the background stopped whenever he tried to send a message.

"Honestly I'm sick of when I'm listening to music I send a text message and it stops the music for a split second," the 30-year-old began.

He continued, "I know all of you have experienced this! adding, "All I'm asking is please do an update @apple so that that little dictation button is removed so I can listen to music and text and not have issues."

In other news, Justin has newly become a dad of a baby boy named Jack Blues. Sources close to the couple revealed they are over the moon after their prayers for a child have been answered.

"The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for," the tipster tattled to People. "The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant was the best ever for Justin."

"He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them," noting, "Justin's already a great dad."