Christmas season boosts Mariah Carey wealth

Reports say Christmas season has become an extremely important event for Mariah Carey

August 31, 2024

Christmas and Mariah Carey go seemingly hand-in-hand because her career is so linked to the holiday due to her hit song All I Want for Christmas.

Insiders knowledgeable about the matter said the season is her financial lifeline as "It’s become a crucial time of year for her financially." 

“With ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ topping the charts every December, along with holiday-themed performances and merch," they spilled.

"It’s a key part of her income. Mariah doesn’t just look forward to Christmas — she counts on it!”

Amid this, the source opined to Life & Style, "The holiday magic has become more about dollars than cheer."

Mariah meanwhile was in a mourning phase after she revealed her mother and sister died on the same day.

"My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day," the 55-year-old said in a statement.

She continued, "I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed.”

"I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time."

