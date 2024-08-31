 
Prince William releases statement after Harry reunion in UK

Prince William and Harry reunited as they both attended their uncle Lord Fellowes' funeral in Norfolk

By
Web Desk
|

August 31, 2024

Prince William has issued his first public statement after reuniting with estranged brother Prince Harry in UK.

The Prince of Wales and the Duke both attended their uncle Lord Fellowes' funeral in Norfolk on Wednesday.

The future king shared a series of tweets while commenting on Earthshot Prize posts.

The Earthshot Prize took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and tweeted “This is the real and tangible impact our #EarthshotPrize Finalists are creating for their communities and for the planet. This is the decade we make a difference – together."

Prince William dropped a sweet comment on it.

Commenting on another tweet, Prince William said, “@Ampd_Energy is on a mission to de-carbon the world's industries, starting with the construction sector.”

Prince William releases statement after Harry reunion in UK

William’s series of tweets came after he and Prince Harry were both seen at St Mary’s Church in Snettisham, to support their aunt and the wider Spencer family.

However, a source claimed: "William and Harry were both there but we never saw them speak to each other and they were keeping their distance."

