Prince Harry plans big for Kate Middleton after William's snub

Prince Harry plans big for Kate Middleton after William snub

Prince Harry has made a big decision about his sister-in-law Kate Middleton after the duke was reportedly snubbed by his elder brother Prince William during secret UK trip.



Harry attended the funeral of his uncle Lord Fellowes in Norfolk on Wednesday, where Prince William was also in attendance.

The Duke was apparently snubbed by his estranged brother as a source told the Sun on their reunion in UK, saying: "William and Harry were both there but we never saw them speak to each other and they were keeping their distance."

Now, as Prince Harry has returned to US, a royal expert has claimed amid his strained relationship with William, saying the duke is said to "miss" sister-in-law Kate Middleton and wants to "catch up with her and see how everything is".

The expert said: "With Harry’s birthday fast approaching, he has been speaking about maybe reaching out to Kate because it's on milestones like this when he really misses her.

“She helped plan his 30th birthday and he feels bad that she won’t be involved and would love to catch up with her and see how everything is."