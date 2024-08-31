 
Kanye West 'trying best' to revive his 'flatlining' career: Report

Kanye West launches accessories brand 'Droam'

Web Desk
August 31, 2024

Kanye West is trying his best to revive his flatlining career by launching an accessories line, Droam.

Bianca Censori’s husband has registered a new trademark for a brand which covers "everything from umbrellas and whips to shoulder and tote bags."

If the accessories line is successful, the controversial rapper will also release a Drome Gym range, according to The Sun.

The news comes after Kanye sold his Malibu mansion for $21 million to real estate crowdfunding firm Belwood Investments.

Steven Belmont, founder of Belwood, said in a press release: "We are incredibly excited about the acquisition of this property.”

He further said, "This is not just a phenomenal real estate investment; it is an opportunity to revitalize and preserve an architectural gem by the renowned Tadao Ando, ensuring it remains a jewel of Malibu.”

“This acquisition exemplifies Belwood Investments’ commitment to transforming properties with historical and architectural significance while delivering exceptional returns for our investors,” Steven added.

