Kanye West 'trying best' to revive his 'flatlining' career: Report

August 31, 2024
Kanye West is trying his best to revive his flatlining career by launching an accessories line, Droam.
Bianca Censori’s husband has registered a new trademark for a brand which covers "everything from umbrellas and whips to shoulder and tote bags."
If the accessories line is successful, the controversial rapper will also release a Drome Gym range, according to The Sun.
The news comes after Kanye sold his Malibu mansion for $21 million to real estate crowdfunding firm Belwood Investments.
Steven Belmont, founder of Belwood, said in a press release: "We are incredibly excited about the acquisition of this property.”
He further said, "This is not just a phenomenal real estate investment; it is an opportunity to revitalize and preserve an architectural gem by the renowned Tadao Ando, ensuring it remains a jewel of Malibu.”
“This acquisition exemplifies Belwood Investments’ commitment to transforming properties with historical and architectural significance while delivering exceptional returns for our investors,” Steven added.