Hayden Panettiere's major career update revealed post 4-year Hollywood hiatus

Hayden Panettiere remained focused on her acting career after a four-year Hollywood hiatus.

According to Daily Mail, it was announced that the Scream star has joined the ensemble cast for the upcoming film A Breed Apart from directors Griff and Nathan Furst on Friday.

It is worth mentioning that the upcoming survival film serves as the sequel to the Wes Craven-produced horror flick The Breed (2006), directed by Nicholas Mastandrea, and is set in the same world.

As per the reports by Deadline, Panettiere will star alongside Virginia Gardner, Grace Caroline Currey, Joey Bragg, Troy Gentile, Riel Downs and Page Kennedy.

So far, there has been no official statement on exactly what role the former Nashville actress will play in the upcoming film.

It was reported by the publication that the story is based on a pack of dogs that escape during a fictional The Breed 2 movie while shooting on a remote island and years later, "a group of YouTubers are drawn to the island to try and find the canines in a project they hope goes viral and which is the brainchild of influencer Vince Venture, who is played by Bragg."

As per the outlet, after getting her start in acting in commercials back in the 1990s, Panettiere went on to hone her craft in the soaps One Life to Live (1994-1997) and Guiding Light (1996-2000).

Additionally, she made the transition to film with the hit animation A Bug's Life (1998).