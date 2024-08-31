Torrential rains trigger urban flooding in Saudi Arabia

Flood stricken street in Saudi Arabia. — Reuters/File

Saudi Arabia was struck by thunderstorms and flash flooding on most of its Red Sea on Friday with footages on social media showing roads inundated and cars stranded in floodwater, according to The National.

The rains are expected to last until Tuesday prompting the directorate to urge the citizens to remain on alert and adhere to safety guidelines issued through media as per the Saudi Gazette.

The National reports that visuals of stranded vehicles in Madinah have been circulating on social media sites.

Due to the heavy rainfall, two bodies have been found in a wadi Dhahab in Al Lith near the Red Sea coast, according to the statement released by the country’s civil defence authority.

The country’s National Centre of Meteorology on Friday issued a red alert, warning citizens of rainfall in regions in the west and south-west of Saudi Arabia saying that the torrential rain would last until 11pm local time.

Earlier, the meteorologists forewarned that residents could experience strong winds, lack of visibility, and heavy downpours.

The National further reported that the Riyadh region of Saudi Arabia will only face light to moderate rain.

The Saudi authorities have revealed that they have put thousands of workers in place to oversee rainfall at the Masid-Al-Haram and Masjid-e-Nabawi.

Measures to "allow worshippers to perform their religious duties in comfort and peace" at Masjid-e-Nabawi have been completed, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the mosque has stated as per the Saudi Press Agency.