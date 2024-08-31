 
Geo News

Jennifer Lopez seething over Ben Affleck's guts: Source

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly done with Ben Affleck making her look like a fool

By
Web Desk
|

August 31, 2024

Photo: Jennifer Lopez seething over Ben Afflecks guts: Source
Photo: Jennifer Lopez seething over Ben Affleck's guts: Source

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly not letting Ben Affleck get away with his attempt to make her look like a loser.

Recently, an insider tipped to In Touch Weekly, “J. Lo is vowing to make Ben rue the day he decided to make her look like a loser!”

“It’s no exaggeration to say J. Lo hates his guts,” the confidante also addressed.

Wrapping up the discussion, they claimed about Ben Affleck and his former wife Jennifer Garner, “He’s made her look like a total fool by parading around with his ex-wife. Now she’s ready to go for his jugular!”

This report comes after a source told Life & Style that she tried to save face when the speculations regarding their divorce began.

“Jen was concerned with saving face when the divorce speculation started,” the source addressed.

In addition to this, the confidante declared, “She made sure to step out smiling and be photographed with Ben when she could to try to stop the rumors,” the confidante also stated.

But they also stated that “the more time they spent apart, the more clear it became to him the marriage was a mistake.” 

Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon turn heads at Venice Film Festival
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon turn heads at Venice Film Festival
THESE 'One Tree Hill' stars want to return in reboot with Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton
THESE 'One Tree Hill' stars want to return in reboot with Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton
Prince Harry, Prince William UK reunion: New details revealed
Prince Harry, Prince William UK reunion: New details revealed
Zoe Kravitz feels 'anxious' to showcase her talent in front of live audience
Zoe Kravitz feels 'anxious' to showcase her talent in front of live audience
Sabrina Carpenter recalls unsolicited advice from men early in her career
Sabrina Carpenter recalls unsolicited advice from men early in her career
Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley's secret to success revealed
Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley's secret to success revealed
Brooke Shields opens up daughter's struggle with debilitating disease
Brooke Shields opens up daughter's struggle with debilitating disease
Oasis issues stern warning to fans ahead of 2025 reunion concert
Oasis issues stern warning to fans ahead of 2025 reunion concert