Photo: Jennifer Lopez seething over Ben Affleck's guts: Source

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly not letting Ben Affleck get away with his attempt to make her look like a loser.

Recently, an insider tipped to In Touch Weekly, “J. Lo is vowing to make Ben rue the day he decided to make her look like a loser!”

“It’s no exaggeration to say J. Lo hates his guts,” the confidante also addressed.

Wrapping up the discussion, they claimed about Ben Affleck and his former wife Jennifer Garner, “He’s made her look like a total fool by parading around with his ex-wife. Now she’s ready to go for his jugular!”

This report comes after a source told Life & Style that she tried to save face when the speculations regarding their divorce began.

“Jen was concerned with saving face when the divorce speculation started,” the source addressed.

In addition to this, the confidante declared, “She made sure to step out smiling and be photographed with Ben when she could to try to stop the rumors,” the confidante also stated.

But they also stated that “the more time they spent apart, the more clear it became to him the marriage was a mistake.”