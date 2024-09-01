How Princess Diana's life ‘could have saved' during Paris car accident

Princess Diana would still be alive if precautionary measures were taken in the day if her accident.



The former Princess of Wales, who met with a car crash in 1997 France alongside her boyfriend Dodi Al Fayed, could be saved if careful, claims Ken Wharf.

"The one thing that would have saved Diana's life that night would have been if they'd kicked out the chauffeur and for Rees-Jones to have driven," he told The Sun.

But according to the extract, the biggest ‘if only’ was the early hours of the fatal car crash on August 31, 1997.

In a conversation with Daily Mail, Dr Shepherd said: “Had she been restrained, she would probably have appeared in public two days later with a black eye, perhaps a bit breathless from the fractured ribs and with a broken arm in a sling.”

“The pathology of her death is, I believe, indisputable. But around that tiny, fatal tear in a pulmonary vein are woven many other facts, some of which are sufficiently opaque to allow a multitude of theories to blossom.”