Princess Diana was ‘open' enough to make peace with Camilla today: Expert

Princess Diana would be okay with King Charles and Queen Camilla’s marriage if she were alive, says an expert.



The former Princess of Wales, who passed away in 1997 after a car crash in Paris, would be open to understand the King’s situation.

Royal expert Ken Wharfe told The Sun: "Part of Diana's problem was that she naively believed that the relationship with Camilla would fade away.”

"But let's be honest, Camilla was there from day one.”

"Camilla from my time, I went there in the mids 80s, was very much the discussion at the time.

"And Diana's openness, she felt it necessary to give me the complete low down of the relationship.

"I questioned that at the time, but actually having listened to her, it made me understand Diana a lot better.

"And she naively believed that it would end.

"There is no doubt in my mind that Diana did love Charles. I mean she said that to me repeatedly,” he noted.