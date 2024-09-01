 
Geo News

Cardi B sets example of co-parenting at son, Wave's birthday

Cardi B celebrated her son, Wave's, third birthday party, with estranged husband, Offset

By
Web Desk
|

September 01, 2024

Cardi B sets example of co-parenting at son, Wave’s birthday
Cardi B sets example of co-parenting at son, Wave’s birthday

Cardi B just displayed admirable co-parenting skills at the third birthday party of her son, Wave, whom she shares with estranged husband, Offset.

Alongside Wave, the former couple also share a six-year-old daughter, Kulture and an upcoming third child, with whom the Bodak Yellow hitmaker is currently pregnant.

Offset as well as the award-winning artist, both, took to their official Instagram Stories, to display how they have maintained a harmonious co-parenting relationship for their children.

Cardi B sets example of co-parenting at son, Waves birthday

The Don’t You Lie rapper uploaded a sweet snippet that showed his estranger wife, dancing with the birthday boy in her arms, while rocking the baby bump at the party.

While Cardi B posted a short video on her Story feature where Offset could be seen bending his knees to be closer to Wave as the pair of them danced to some more music.

Cardi B sets example of co-parenting at son, Waves birthday

Cardi B and Offset have had an on-off relationship that eventually led the WAP rapper to fil for divorce, for the second time, on July 31, 2024.

She has also called out a report that stated Offset is “unsupportive” amid their divorce and her third pregnancy, earlier this month, as per DailyMail. 

Kanye West tightens noose around Bianca Censori
Kanye West tightens noose around Bianca Censori
Jennifer Lopez shuns Ben Affleck dating rumours
Jennifer Lopez shuns Ben Affleck dating rumours
Fatman Scoop tributes pour in after his sudden death
Fatman Scoop tributes pour in after his sudden death
Prince Harry asking aides to bring him back ‘from the cold'
Prince Harry asking aides to bring him back ‘from the cold'
Jessica Alba gives parents 'special' gift: 'It is yours'
Jessica Alba gives parents 'special' gift: 'It is yours'
King Charles puts ‘pressure' on Harry to fix Meghan Markle issue
King Charles puts ‘pressure' on Harry to fix Meghan Markle issue
50 Cent and Rick Ross feud continues to simmer
50 Cent and Rick Ross feud continues to simmer
Princess Diana was ‘open' enough to make peace with Camilla today: Expert video
Princess Diana was ‘open' enough to make peace with Camilla today: Expert