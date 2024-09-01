Cardi B sets example of co-parenting at son, Wave’s birthday

Cardi B just displayed admirable co-parenting skills at the third birthday party of her son, Wave, whom she shares with estranged husband, Offset.



Alongside Wave, the former couple also share a six-year-old daughter, Kulture and an upcoming third child, with whom the Bodak Yellow hitmaker is currently pregnant.

Offset as well as the award-winning artist, both, took to their official Instagram Stories, to display how they have maintained a harmonious co-parenting relationship for their children.

The Don’t You Lie rapper uploaded a sweet snippet that showed his estranger wife, dancing with the birthday boy in her arms, while rocking the baby bump at the party.

While Cardi B posted a short video on her Story feature where Offset could be seen bending his knees to be closer to Wave as the pair of them danced to some more music.

Cardi B and Offset have had an on-off relationship that eventually led the WAP rapper to fil for divorce, for the second time, on July 31, 2024.

She has also called out a report that stated Offset is “unsupportive” amid their divorce and her third pregnancy, earlier this month, as per DailyMail.

