Adele confirms 'incredibly long' music hiatus in final Munich show

Adele just got candid about her future plans after her engagement to Rich Paul.

The Set Fire to the Rain singer expressed how she plans on opting for “an incredibly long time” as she took the stage on Saturday to perform her final of 10 nights in Munich, Germany.

In a fan-recorded TikTok video, uploaded on the platform, she could be seen addressing her planned departure from the music industry in a speech to her spectators.

Adele told the crowd, “I’ve got 10 shows to do, but after that I will not see you for an incredibly long time and I will hold you dear in my heart.”

After the 36-year-old songstress wrapped up her performances in Europe, she would be resuming her Las Vegas residency for another string of concerts from October 25 to November 23.

As per DailyMail, at her previous concert in July, Adele has already made it clear that she has “no plans” to make new music once her Las Vegas residency concludes, after a span of two years.

Additionally, she also made the rather shocking announcement of not having “any plans for new music at all,” during a ZDF interview, further saying, “I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things. Just for a little while.”