 
Geo News

Jason Duggar engaged to girlfriend Maddie Grace after 3 months of dating

Jason Duggar, who is Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's 12th-born child, has announced his engagement just weeks after his sister Jana Duggar's Arkansas wedding

By
Web Desk
|

September 01, 2024

Jason Duggar engaged to girlfriend Maddie Grace after 3 months of dating
Jason Duggar engaged to girlfriend Maddie Grace after 3 months of dating

Jason Duggar and Maddie Grace are officially engaged after three months of dating.

The couple announced the happy news in a joint post on Instagram over the weekend. 

"On 8/24, Jase asked me to marry him, and I could not be more excited!!" Maddie wrote in the caption of the post.

Jason Duggar engaged to girlfriend Maddie Grace after 3 months of dating

"Thank you @kaylajohnsonphoto_ for capturing this special moment so beautifully #spring2025."

Jason Duggar engaged to girlfriend Maddie Grace after 3 months of dating

Jason, who is Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's 12th-born child, then commented under the post saying, "She said yes!!"

Jason, 24, proposed to Maddie on the beach, where he created a romantic setup with candles and white flowers. 

There was also a lit-up sign reading "Will you marry me?" hung inside a heart structure made of red roses.

Prior to their engagement, Jason announced their relationship in May with a slider post, featuring moments between the couple as they danced on the beach.

Jason's engagement news comes just weeks after his sister Jana Duggar wed Stephen Wissmann on August 15 in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

Prince William makes big decision to avoid another reunion with Harry
Prince William makes big decision to avoid another reunion with Harry
Charles Spencer shares 'favorite' childhood memory of Princess Diana
Charles Spencer shares 'favorite' childhood memory of Princess Diana
Socialite Julie Macklowe dares to lock horns with Anna Wintour over Met Gala
Socialite Julie Macklowe dares to lock horns with Anna Wintour over Met Gala
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie strategically avoided run-in amid legal battles
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie strategically avoided run-in amid legal battles
Justin Theroux shares first snap of fiance Nicole Brydon Bloom
Justin Theroux shares first snap of fiance Nicole Brydon Bloom
King Charles releases major statement amid Prince William, Harry's reunion video
King Charles releases major statement amid Prince William, Harry's reunion
Prince William, Kate Middleton upset King Charles with major mistake
Prince William, Kate Middleton upset King Charles with major mistake
Angelina Jolie discusses vulnerability and 'hiding' emotions from children
Angelina Jolie discusses vulnerability and 'hiding' emotions from children