Jason Duggar engaged to girlfriend Maddie Grace after 3 months of dating

Jason Duggar and Maddie Grace are officially engaged after three months of dating.

The couple announced the happy news in a joint post on Instagram over the weekend.

"On 8/24, Jase asked me to marry him, and I could not be more excited!!" Maddie wrote in the caption of the post.

"Thank you @kaylajohnsonphoto_ for capturing this special moment so beautifully #spring2025."



Jason, who is Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's 12th-born child, then commented under the post saying, "She said yes!!"

Jason, 24, proposed to Maddie on the beach, where he created a romantic setup with candles and white flowers.

There was also a lit-up sign reading "Will you marry me?" hung inside a heart structure made of red roses.



Prior to their engagement, Jason announced their relationship in May with a slider post, featuring moments between the couple as they danced on the beach.



Jason's engagement news comes just weeks after his sister Jana Duggar wed Stephen Wissmann on August 15 in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.