Linda Nolan clears up Oasis 2025 reunion tour rumours amid cancer battle

Linda Nolan breaks silence on rumours suggesting she and her sisters will be performing an opening act at the Oasis reunion tour in 2025.

Linda, who was the member of former girl group, The Nolans with her sisters, addressed the rumours on Sunday.

The speculations arose after an incorrect update was made on The Nolans' Wikipedia page.

Taking to Instagram Story, Linda, 65, shared the screenshot of Wikipedia entry stating that the band has "been confirmed as an opening act for the upcoming Oasis 2025 tour."

Linda Nolan has recently revealed that her cancer has returned

She stated, "This has made me HOWL… Who edited our Wikipedia page? Definitely haven't been asked, sorry to those who asked if it was true, and to everyone else, you can breathe a sigh of relief!"

Despite the disappointing news for fans, Linda did reveal an interesting connection to Oasis.

Linda added, "Fun fact: Liam and Noel’s mum is a Nolans fan! Noel once stopped Coleen at Euston Station, as he said his mum would kill him if he didn’t say hi to her!"

This announcement comes during a challenging time for Linda, who is battling cancer.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Linda updated on her health issues revealing that cancer has returned and spread.