Princess Diana's family 'working hard' to reconcile Harry, William: Source

Prince Harry and Prince William's presence at Robert Fellowes’ funeral a 'glimmer of hope' for their reconciliation

September 01, 2024

Lady Jane can be the one 'mediate' between Prince Harry and Prince William

Princess Diana's family, the Spencers, "have been working hard" to bring Prince Harry and Prince William together.

Insiders have recently told The Daily Beast that recent event of Harry and William attending their Robert Fellowes’ funeral service has sparked "a glimmer of hope" for the brothers' reconciliation.

"It was probably always going to be a funeral that brought the boys together under one roof, and the fact that William didn’t boycott it because Harry was going to be there has cast a glimmer of hope in an otherwise deeply depressing impasse," an insider stated.

Source added that as Harry and William "adore" Lady Jane, who's Princess Diana's elder sister and Robert Fellowes' widow, they attended the funeral "out of respect to her", emphasizing that "It’s an important recognition of the fact that blood is thicker than water."

Additionally another source highlighted that "the Spencers have been working hard to get the brothers to reconcile. They understand William’s hurt at Harry’s betrayal, but they also understand Harry’s position because of the way Diana was treated by the Windsors."

They said that "Harry is still very close to his mother’s family. If anyone can mediate between the brothers it will be Jane."

