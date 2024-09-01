 
Adam Sandler shares favourite Taylor Swift song and its link to his family

Adam Sandler has a special family tradition of listening to Taylor Swift's albums on their release day

September 01, 2024

Adam Sandler has recently revealed his favourite Taylor Swift song.

In an interview with Billboard, Sandler also highlighted Swift's special bond with his family.

Sandler revealed the Lover hitmaker's track The Best Day from the album Fearless as his favourite one.

He explained his connection with the song, saying, "Everything [my two daughters] throw on I love, but one of the first ones they threw on when they were young was 'The Best Day' We connected with that when the kids were young."

The actor also revealed that his family has this tradition of listening to Swift's album on it's release day.

"Every album, we listen the first day it comes out, there’s not a song they don’t know every word to," Sandler said.

These remarks by the actor comes after his appearance on Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce's podcast.

During his appearance, Sandler mentioning taking his daughters to the premiere of Swift’s concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

"What a girl. Dude, she means so much to our house. Since the kids ... were little, we were listening to Taylor Swift and listening to every song," the actor said.

