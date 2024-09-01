Photo: Pete Davidson advised to say goodbye to Hollywood: Source

Pete Davidson is reportedly in a bad state after split from his latest lady love amid sobriety struggles.

As per the report of In Touch Weekly, Pete was left heartbroken when the Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline parted ways from him in July, and his condition has only gotten worse afterwards.

An insider insisted, “Pete took the breakup very hard.”

The source also mentioned, “For just a blink of an eye, he may have thought she was the one. They burned so brightly together and had so much in common.”

Now, after seeing the latest "erratic" breakdown of Pete, the comedian’s friends are reportedly suggesting that he “should move in with his mom [Amy] and not look back.”

“Life in the Hollywood fast lane continues to chew him up and spit him out and it’s not healthy for someone with Pete’s problems,” the source reasoned.

Wrapping up the topic, they also claimed, “He’s just not solid enough to say ‘no,’ when he has to.”