 
Geo News

Pete Davidson advised to say goodbye to Hollywood: Source

Pete Davidson is reportedly attempting to get sober after latest heartbreak

By
Web Desk
|

September 01, 2024

Photo: Pete Davidson advised to say goodbye to Hollywood: Source
Photo: Pete Davidson advised to say goodbye to Hollywood: Source

Pete Davidson is reportedly in a bad state after split from his latest lady love amid sobriety struggles. 

As per the report of In Touch Weekly, Pete was left heartbroken when the Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline parted ways from him in July, and his condition has only gotten worse afterwards.

An insider insisted, “Pete took the breakup very hard.”

The source also mentioned, “For just a blink of an eye, he may have thought she was the one. They burned so brightly together and had so much in common.”

Now, after seeing the latest "erratic" breakdown of Pete, the comedian’s friends are reportedly suggesting that he “should move in with his mom [Amy] and not look back.”

“Life in the Hollywood fast lane continues to chew him up and spit him out and it’s not healthy for someone with Pete’s problems,” the source reasoned.

Wrapping up the topic, they also claimed, “He’s just not solid enough to say ‘no,’ when he has to.” 

Arnold Schwarzenegger fears the worst amid shocking lawsuit: Source
Arnold Schwarzenegger fears the worst amid shocking lawsuit: Source
Chrissy Teigen shares BTS look from new project video
Chrissy Teigen shares BTS look from new project
King Charles unleashes grand plan against Prince Andrew video
King Charles unleashes grand plan against Prince Andrew
Megan Gale makes surprise career announcement
Megan Gale makes surprise career announcement
Daniel Draig branded as master negotiator: Source
Daniel Draig branded as master negotiator: Source
Princess Diana's family 'working hard' to reconcile Harry, William: Source video
Princess Diana's family 'working hard' to reconcile Harry, William: Source
Adrien Brody opens up on playing holocaust survivor in 'The Brutalist' video
Adrien Brody opens up on playing holocaust survivor in 'The Brutalist'
Ryan Reynolds using Taylor Swift for career growth: Source
Ryan Reynolds using Taylor Swift for career growth: Source