 
Geo News

Deadly torrential floods claim 25 lives in southern India

Thousands in Telangana rescued and taken to relief camps after floods devastated Indian state, disaster officials say

By
AFP
|

September 02, 2024

Rescuers from Tripura Disaster Management Authority evacuate flood-affected people to a safer place following heavy rains at a village on the outskirts of Agartala, India, August 22, 2024. — Reuters
Rescuers from Tripura Disaster Management Authority evacuate flood-affected people to a safer place following heavy rains at a village on the outskirts of Agartala, India, August 22, 2024. — Reuters

Intense monsoon rains and floods in India's southern states have killed at least 25 people, with thousands rescued and taken to relief camps, disaster officials said Monday.

At least 16 people have been killed in Telangana state, and nine in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh in the past two days.

"Lots of houses have been damaged as well," Y Nagi Reddy, director general of Telangana's disaster response and fire service, told AFP, noting there had 400 millimetres of rainfall within the past 24 hours.

Around 3,800 people have been rescued in Telangana and moved to relief camps.

India's air force said Monday it had flown in more than 200 rescue officers and 30 tonnes of emergency aid to both states.

Rains cause widespread destruction every year, but experts say climate change is shifting weather patterns and increasing the number of extreme weather events.

Last week, at least 28 people were killed over three days in the western state of Gujarat.

The northeastern state of Tripura was also hit by floods and landslides in August, with more than 20 people killed.

In neighbouring Bangladesh, downriver from India, floods killed at least 40 people over the same period, with nearly 300,000 residents taking refuge in emergency shelters.

Starlink tells Brazil regulator it will not comply with X suspension
Starlink tells Brazil regulator it will not comply with X suspension
'Suicide attack' blast kills 6, injures 13 in Kabul: police
'Suicide attack' blast kills 6, injures 13 in Kabul: police
Azerbaijan's ruling party retains parliamentary majority after snap vote
Azerbaijan's ruling party retains parliamentary majority after snap vote
Swathes of China, Japan log record summer temperatures
Swathes of China, Japan log record summer temperatures
Taliban chief tells officials to enforce new morality law
Taliban chief tells officials to enforce new morality law
Ousted Bangladeshi leader becomes diplomatic headache for India
Ousted Bangladeshi leader becomes diplomatic headache for India
Beluga whale suspected to be Russian spy dies
Beluga whale suspected to be Russian spy dies
Key US officials attend second day of ISNA Convention in Dallas
Key US officials attend second day of ISNA Convention in Dallas