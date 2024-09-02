 
Prince Harry planning big against William after latest snub?

Prince Harry has asked former aides to help plot return from his US exile in first stage of 'rehabilitation' strategy

Web Desk
September 02, 2024

Prince Harry plans big against William after latest snub?

Prince Harry is reportedly planning a big move against elder brother Prince William after the Prince of Wales allegedly snubbed him during latest reunion in UK, a royal expert has claimed.

Speaking to GB News, royal expert Angela Levin has claimed that Prince Harry's reported plot to return to the UK is 'cunning'.

Angela, who is a major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, told host Ben Leo: "He's going to all these friends of his who he was at school with, plus one aide only to ask him to try and get him back within the Royal Family.

"He's 40 in a couple of weeks, not a baby. If he wants to go to speak to his father, he can say, look, I'm really sorry. But he doesn't want to say he's sorry, he wants to get money and he wants to get apologies, especially from William, about how they allegedly treated Meghan."

Prince Harry planning big against William after latest snub?

Angela’s remarks came after the Daily Mail reported Harry has asked former aides to help plot return from his US exile in first stage of 'rehabilitation' strategy.

Prince Harry was reportedly snubbed by his elder brother Prince William during secret UK trip.

Harry attended the funeral of his uncle Lord Fellowes in Norfolk last week, where Prince William was also in attendance.

The source told the Sun, "William and Harry were both there but we never saw them speak to each other and they were keeping their distance."

