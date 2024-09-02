Prince Harry awaiting ‘tragedy’ to reconcile with King Charles

Prince Harry would only return to the royal family fold if his marriage to ‘beloved’ wife Meghan Markle ends, a royal expert has made the bombshell claim.



Speaking with GB News, Isabel Webster claimed that Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is awaiting ‘tragedy’ to return to the UK and reconciles with King Charles and Prince William.

Webster stated that if Harry is heartbroken and "licks his wounds," the public would likely welcome him back with open arms, especially considering his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are now American.

"I think he'll come back if his marriage ends. And I think under those circumstances, we'd probably welcome him with open arms because he's because his children are American now,” she said.

“It's very complicated for him,” the expert added. "I think only if there was a tragedy for Harry, the end of his marriage, he's heartbroken, he'd come back, licks his wounds, and say I'm sorry."

This comes as reports emerge that Harry is planning his return to the UK with the help of former aides, seeking to spend more time with his ailing father.

"Harry is turning away from all sorts of Hollywood publicists and is seeking counsel from his old friends and associates,” an insider revealed.

“He is clearly reaching out thinking, 'I need to do something different because what I'm doing is clearly not working. In short, Prince Harry is rethinking the way he operates."