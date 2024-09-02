 
Dwayne Johnson shares hilarious advice with students: 'Don't get too drunk'

Dwayne Johnson gives his own brand’s skincare and grooming products to the student of his old university

September 02, 2024

Dwayne Johnson shared a hilarious message with the students of Canes Fest, University of Miami Athletics.

Recently, the Fast and Furious actor posted a video in which he shared his brand's skincare products with the students of his old university. 

Sharing a video on Instagram, the actor wrote in caption, “Cool full circle moment that I’m able to gift our Miami incoming freshman their PAPATUI so they can Take Better Care of themselves as they begin their exciting college journey."

“Because the only thing gifted to us when we were freshman at Miami was '3 hots and a cot' and kicking each other’s a**** on the field," he added.

Before concluding, the actor shared a hilarious advice with the students and penned, “Study hard, have fun and don’t get too drunk as b**** on Thursday nights, cos you still have class on Friday!”

For those unversed, the Black Adam star has launched a wide range of men’s skin care and grooming products under his label, Papatui, in which the word “papa” means “the Rock” in Samoan and the “Tui” is a nickname given to the actor by his grandfather.

