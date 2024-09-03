Cardi B shuts down rumors of baby no 3 named ‘Hurricane’

Cardi B who is expecting her third child, addressed the rumor of her born to be baby’s name which is definitely not Hurricane!



The 31-year-old rapper took to her official X account (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday and reposted an online discussion on a fan page who seemingly pretended to knew the name Cardi would name her baby.

The online post of a fan page on X reads, “Cardi shares ultra sound pic of baby ‘Hurricane’.”

In response, Cardi denied naming her baby “Hurricane” by resharing the post and asking, “Who???” with crying emojis.

The ultrasound image of Cardi’s bump was originally shared on her Instagram account along with 2 more images.

In the first two slides, the Grammy-winner can be seen posing on a motorcycle while showing off her baby bump with the final image of her ultrasound.

She captioned the post, “I wanna meet my little boo boo soo bad already.”

It is pertinent to mention that Cardi B is already a mother to 6-year-old daughter, Kulture and 2-year-old son, Wave whom she shares with her estranged husband Offset.