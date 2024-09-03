Sanda Lee makes guilty confession after judging Netflix baking contest

Sandra Lee is guilty she compromised her fitness to front a baking show for Netflix.

The award-winning chef, 58, recently spilled to Page Six about easily gaining 10lbs in a month when she joined the new show Blue Ribbon Baking Championship.

“We had to eat everything we had to taste,” Lee told the outlet as she went on to elaborate, “Absolutely everything — it was four weeks of a sugar high."

The veteran food broadcaster also went into the technicalities of being a judge on a baking contest, specifically one that's going to award top honors $100,000.

"It’s not just tasting the dessert. You also have to break it down and taste the cakes separately or the crust separately, different from the filling or from the icing. And sometimes you have to eat more than one portion. I easily gained 10 lbs,” she confessed.

Lee, who has the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Culinary Host and Gotham Made in NY Award to her name, expressed no regrets over the gain.

“But honestly, the desserts were so good. It was a pleasure to eat. It’s a well-earned 10 pounds,” she added.

