 
Geo News

Sanda Lee makes guilty confession after judging Netflix baking contest

Celebrity chef Sandra Lee reveals one thing she gave up to judge a baking show on Netflix

By
Web Desk
|

September 03, 2024

Sanda Lee makes guilty confession after judging Netflix baking contest
Sanda Lee makes guilty confession after judging Netflix baking contest

Sandra Lee is guilty she compromised her fitness to front a baking show for Netflix.

The award-winning chef, 58, recently spilled to Page Six about easily gaining 10lbs in a month when she joined the new show Blue Ribbon Baking Championship.

“We had to eat everything we had to taste,” Lee told the outlet as she went on to elaborate, “Absolutely everything — it was four weeks of a sugar high."

The veteran food broadcaster also went into the technicalities of being a judge on a baking contest, specifically one that's going to award top honors $100,000.

"It’s not just tasting the dessert. You also have to break it down and taste the cakes separately or the crust separately, different from the filling or from the icing. And sometimes you have to eat more than one portion. I easily gained 10 lbs,” she confessed.

Lee, who has the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Culinary Host and Gotham Made in NY Award to her name, expressed no regrets over the gain.

“But honestly, the desserts were so good. It was a pleasure to eat. It’s a well-earned 10 pounds,” she added.

Meghan Markle is getting gun-shy about pulling the trigger
Meghan Markle is getting gun-shy about pulling the trigger
Prince Harry finally chooses side as King Charles awaits his return
Prince Harry finally chooses side as King Charles awaits his return
Elle Macpherson makes surprising revelation about her cancer struggles
Elle Macpherson makes surprising revelation about her cancer struggles
Britney Spears breaks silence on 'Woman in Me' memoir film rumours
Britney Spears breaks silence on 'Woman in Me' memoir film rumours
Jenna Ortega reveals how she felt when she watched 'Beetlejuice' for first time
Jenna Ortega reveals how she felt when she watched 'Beetlejuice' for first time
Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie make major decision amid King Charles abdication rumours
Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie make major decision amid King Charles abdication rumours
Angelina Jolie friends fear for star's health amid hectic schedule
Angelina Jolie friends fear for star's health amid hectic schedule
Kate Middleton leaves Prince William 'pretty anxious' with new plans video
Kate Middleton leaves Prince William 'pretty anxious' with new plans