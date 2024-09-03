Mia Farrow on what she thinks of those still working with Woody Allen

Mia Farrow on what she thinks of those still working with her ex Woody Allen

Mia Farrow claims she is no longer vengeful of actors still collaborating with her estranged husband Woody Allen.



"I completely understand if an actor decides to work with him," Mia, 79, said on CBS Sunday Morning.

"I'm not one who'd say, 'Oh, they shouldn't,'" she told the outlet.

Her changed views come as she looks forward to seeing her Broadway one-act comedy The Roommate's official run at the Booth Theatre in Manhattan once previews end by December 15.

"The fact that we're even working now, that, to me, is success!" the Golden Globe winner gushed.



Mia has had a tough separation from Allen, who previously had a secret affair with her 21-year-old adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn in January 1992 who he later married in 1997.

In 1997, Woody and Soon-Yi also adopted two daughters Bechet Allen, 25, and Manzie Tio Allen, 24.

Around 1992, Mia also publicly accused her estranged husband of molesting her seven-year-old adopted daughter Dylan Farrow.

Allen was not charged or prosecuted at the time. One week later, Allen sued the Rosemary's Baby alum for full custody of their son Satchel (now Ronan) and her adopted children Dylan and Moses—however, was later denied custody by a judge.

Dylan, now 39, still stands by the allegations, as per Daily Mail. But her brother Moses, 46, publicly denied the accusations against the father, claiming in a WordPress post that it was perhaps Mia who abused him.



Among Allen's vocal supporters are Diane Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Scarlett Johansson, Cherry Jones, Bill Maher, Jude Law, Javier Bardem, Cate Blanchett, Gina Gershon, Jim Belushi, Juno Temple, Michael Caine, and Jeff Goldblum.

However, Allen was still cancelled by some A-listers stars including Kate Winslet, Drew Barrymore, Evan Rachel Wood, David Krumholtz, Greta Gerwig, Mira Sorvino, Rachel Brosnahan, Jeff Daniels, Peter Sarsgaard, Natalie Portman, Colin Firth, Hayley Atwell, Freida Pinto, Chloe Sevigny, and Marion Cotillard.