Kit Harington confesses to his biggest fear: 'I'm terrified'

September 03, 2024

Kit Harington is throwing a light on a fear, which seemingly is keeping him up at night and, that is: being naked on stage.

It came after the Game of Thrones star was directed to strip off for his new West End show called Slave Play.

Admitting his mistake, the British actor said he earlier thought this to be "liberating" but he said, the experience ended up "terrifying him every night."

"I thought it was going to be liberating, it’s proven not to be at all. Every night I’m terrified. Every single night," he told on Lorraine's show.

Besides this, Kit also shared his mother's reaction to his stripping scene, recalling her response, "Oh really."

"And I said well mum you've seen it all before. But she said "Yes, but not for a number of years darling." he recounted.

Despite his fears, the Marvel star defended the nudity in the play, saying, "Nudity is really one of those things that you have to make sure that there’s a reason for it. And it’s not being lightly done."

"So you don’t feel kind of exposed in the wrong way. And I believe it’s very much earnt and needed in this show where it comes."

