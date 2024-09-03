Photo: Kim Kardashian branded as 'creepy' amid beau hunt: Report

Kim Kardashian is reportedly seeking her kids' advice for find new beau.

As fans will be aware, the fashion mogul is back on the single marker since Odell Jr. Beckham allegedly “dumped” her.

Now, Life & Style reported that Kim has asked her little ones to assist her in this hunt for a new partner.

An insider dished, “Some people in Kim’s circle think this is pretty creepy and weird, but she thinks it’s totally cute and doesn’t see why she shouldn’t give it a shot.”

They also mentioned, “Even though North is only 11, Kim always raves about how wise and mature she is, and Saint is obsessed with basketball and soccer, so he knows all the players and is very up on whose star is on the rise.”

“She figures her kids know who’s appropriate for her better than any celebrity matchmaker could,” they claimed and insisted, “Kim would rather take their advice about who to date than go on some dating website like Raya.”

Before conclusion, the insider maintained that rating of their family show The Kardashians do not seem to satisfy Kris’ ambitions, and so she is fully supporting her daughter's idea.

“Her sisters are all giving her major side-eye over this plan but one person that’s all for it is Kris,” the source remarked in conclusion.