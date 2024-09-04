Prince Andrew dubbed ‘biggest fool' in Royal clan: Here's Why

Prince Andrew’s is branded an idiot for not covering his tracks amid association with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.



The Duke of York, who was banished from the Royal Family over his alleged sex scandal back in the days, lacks ‘guidance,’ says an expert.

During an exclusive conversation with Royal Editor, Matt Wilkinson, photographer Jim Bennet says: "He's sadly lacking in a little bit of guidance.

"I'd just like to say to him that you were an idiot for doing what you did and you were a bigger fool to go back out to America and see Epstein a second time.

"If he had gone out there and said: 'Look we were good friends but going to give you the old Spanish and you're going.'

"I just feel like he needs a bit of guidance.

"People have said he's very arrogant, obviously he must be because of some of the silly things he's done.

"But on the day that the story broke about Epstein and co, him and Fergieactually sent somebody down with loads of coffee and biscuits for the press down there,” he recalled.