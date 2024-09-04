Travis Kelce choosing the Superbowl over Tylor Swift?

Travis Kelce choosing the NFL Superbowl over Tylor Swift?

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s breakup news has just overtaken social media and its being reported that his PR agency is planning on announcing it before the NFL season kicks off.

News of this has been shared on Reddit, a community platform that is known for its lack of censorship.

The original post originates from Snapchat and has the words “this is on emily’s desk” and “this is crazy” on top of the screen.

Check it out Below:

@michelletok Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift are allegedly broken up and Full Scope PR has a break-up strategy document to navigate the media. What do we think? ???? ♬ original sound - michelle ????????❤️‍????

Since its leak the post has been taking laps around all of social media and leading many on the platform to question the authenticity of the entire news.

Whereas others believe it is a document created just incase a breakup were to happen.

Source: Reddit



