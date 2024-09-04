 
Geo News

Travis Kelce choosing the Superbowl over Tylor Swift?

News of this upcoming breakup has taken the internet by storm

By
Web Desk
|

September 04, 2024

Travis Kelce choosing the NFL Superbowl over Tylor Swift?
Travis Kelce choosing the NFL Superbowl over Tylor Swift?

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s breakup news has just overtaken social media and its being reported that his PR agency is planning on announcing it before the NFL season kicks off.

News of this has been shared on Reddit, a community platform that is known for its lack of censorship.

The original post originates from Snapchat and has the words “this is on emily’s desk” and “this is crazy” on top of the screen.

Check it out Below:

@michelletok

Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift are allegedly broken up and Full Scope PR has a break-up strategy document to navigate the media. What do we think? ????

♬ original sound - michelle ????????❤️‍????

Since its leak the post has been taking laps around all of social media and leading many on the platform to question the authenticity of the entire news.

Whereas others believe it is a document created just incase a breakup were to happen.

Source: Reddit
Source: Reddit


Ben Affleck dating plans revealed amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
Ben Affleck dating plans revealed amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
Katy Perry reveals she's not into 'narcissists' video
Katy Perry reveals she's not into 'narcissists'
Hoda Kotb celebrates her daughters' milestone moment
Hoda Kotb celebrates her daughters' milestone moment
Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet suffering major security woes due to Meghan Markle
Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet suffering major security woes due to Meghan Markle
'Dancing With The Stars' Ezra Sosa promoted after Artem Chigvintsev's exit
'Dancing With The Stars' Ezra Sosa promoted after Artem Chigvintsev's exit
Anti-monarchy group reacts to Prince Harry's reconciliation with King Charles, William
Anti-monarchy group reacts to Prince Harry's reconciliation with King Charles, William
King Charles moving Prince William from Kensington home during Kate's treatment
King Charles moving Prince William from Kensington home during Kate's treatment
Travis Kelce breaks silence on retirement rumors from NFL
Travis Kelce breaks silence on retirement rumors from NFL