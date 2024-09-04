Prince Harry wants to bring Lilibet, Archie to UK: report

Prince Harry reportedly wants to bring his children Archie and Lilibet to UK as the duke plans reconciliation with King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton.



According to a report by the Mirror, per Daily Express UK, Prince Harry "wants to bring to Meghan and [their] kids to the UK" - but the security situation is a "frightening" hurdle.

The fresh claims came days after the Daily Mail, citing insiders, reported that Prince Harry has asked former aides to help plot return from his US exile in first stage of 'rehabilitation' strategy.

The report also claimed Harry's friends have vowed to help smooth path back and dubbed it 'Operation Bring Harry In From The Cold.'

Harry also visited UK recently for the funeral of his uncle Robert Fellowes' funeral in Norfolk, where Prince William was also present.

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry’s children Archie and Lilibet have not travelled to the UK since 2022.

They last visited Britain with their parents for the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.