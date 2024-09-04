Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's divorce could turn ‘ugly' any moment

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reportedly didn't sign a prenup before tying the knot

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may have a contentious divorce process at their hands if their assets aren’t divided amicably.

A source told People that their ongoing divorce “has the potential to get ugly” since they opted out of signing a prenup before tying the knot.

The tipster claimed that “there are some sticking points over financials” between the singer and the Triple Frontier star.

However, per California state law, only the income and assets they earned during their short-lived marriage will be “considered community property and subject to division.”

As such, the couple’s Beverly Hills mansion, which cost them $60.8 million is included in community property.

The couple are now reportedly going through mediation, which can be a faster alternative to traditional divorce through the courts.

According to Wagner & Bloch's website, “Divorce mediation is an alternative dispute resolution process where a third-party mediator guides a separating couple to resolve issues related to property distribution, child custody, alimony and other divorce matters.”

This comes after an insider's claim that two-time Oscar winning star Affleck is “happy” amid his divorce.

A source told the publication that the father-of-three is “doing well.”

“He's where he wants to be: close to his kids and in a neighborhood that he loves. He enjoys working too, and is very focused on the positives,” they added.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot on July 17, 2022 after getting back together in 2020. Two years after their wedding, the singer filed for divorce in August this year.