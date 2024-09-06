Prince Harry asked to lie down in bed ‘you made for yourself' in fresh attack

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are urged to stay in the US amid rumours of their return to the UK.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are asked to continue their life in California after popularity polls drop in the Britain.

Speaking to Mirror, one participant noted: "Harry and Meghan have said too much for the rift to be healed and MM just wants all the limelight and doesn’t like being down in the pecking order. Let them stay in USA."

Meanwhile, another added: "If Prince Harry and MM were allowed back they would cause more trouble for the Royal family, MM does not like to be told NO as the late Queen Elizabeth found."

"The majority of the people don't want them to return. They chose to leave the Royal Family. They did an interview with Oprah, and brought out that book. He made his bed and let him lie in it. We don't want him back," a third noted.

This comes as Prince William has made his mind on blocking Prince Harry from the Royal fold.

An insider tells Express: "William is already planning for when he becomes King, and he doesn’t see a future for the Sussexes in the Royal Family. The feeling is that allowing the Sussexes back into the fold is a bad move and they should be resigned to the fringes indefinitely."