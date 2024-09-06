 
Megan Thee Stallion, Quavo, more honour late rapper Rich Homie Quan

Rich Homie Quan passed away at the age of 34

Web Desk
September 06, 2024

Megan Thee Stallion and other artist poured their tributes for rapper Rich Homie Quan following his death.

Quan, whose real name was Dequantes Devontay Lamar, has died at the age of 34.

His death was confirmed by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office, which announced that an autopsy is scheduled for September 6.

Megan took to Instagram Story sharing a photo of Quan and writing, "RIP to one of the best."

Quavo also took to his handle to express his sorrow, noting the loss in a shared photo including his late nephew, Takeoff.

"May God be with US, never saw this being a part of our journey," he wrote.

On the other hand, Chainz posted on Instagram, remembering Quan and praying for his family, meanwhile producer Metro Boomin praised Quan’s lasting impact and classic music.

"Dam lil brother ,we just spoke about shooting a video, special prayer for you and your family , and pray for any and everybody that’s dealing with something my condolences bru," Chainz wrote.

While Metro penned, "Rich in spirit! You are now immortalized by your classics and your body of work. Praying God blesses your family with divine comfort and healing."

