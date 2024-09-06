 
Ben Affleck hinted at Jennifer Lopez divorce in 'old interview'

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024 after two years of marriage

Web Desk
September 06, 2024

Ben Affleck hinted at Jennifer Lopez divorce in 'old interview'

Ben Affleck seemingly hinted at divorce with now-estranged wife Jennifer Lopez years before they tied the knot in an "old interview". 

The 52-year-old actor and JLo met in early 2000s and got engaged in 2002. However, they called off their marriage few days before they were set to get married and announced their separation in 2004.

Years later, the two reconciled in 2021 and tied the knot the following year. But their union lasted for two years after Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024. 

The one of the most beloved Hollywood celebrity couples' relationship ended last month after months of speculation of their "crumbling marriage".

A resurfaced video of Affleck seemingly reveals the reason behind their split as fans claim online that the actor appears to be hinting at his divorce from JLo.

In a throwback interview in 1998 with Playboy, the actor admitted that his way of ending relationships are not exactly graceful.

The Air star revealed that instead of facing things head-on, he just make up excuses and stop calling his partners.

“So instead of saying, ‘Look, don’t do that, please don’t act this way,’" he said, adding, "I go along with it until I just don’t want to be in the relationship at all”.

The Batman actor went on to say, "Then I create some incident or do something or just don’t call. And then she’s p*****."

The actor, who will soon star in Netflix's RIP,  weighed on how important it is to speak up when one is feeling “dissatisfied and unhappy” in a relationship.

