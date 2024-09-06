Taylor Swift's chic style leaves fans awestruck

Taylor Swift’s fans are gushing over her recent appearance at the Chiefs Games, which the singer attended to show support for her boyfriend Travis Kelce.



The Love Story singer, who took a break from her Eras Tour untill October, looked all glammed up at the Arrowhead stadium for the game donning an all-denim attire.

While stepping backstage, the 34-year-old singer was seen wearing Versace dark blue corset top and a high-waisted denim shorts.

The Anti-Hero singer seemingly honoured her footballer boyfriend’s team by wearing “Giuseppe Zanotti thigh-high maroon boots (team colour).”

Social media users were awestruck with the Delicate hitmaker’s stylish presence and her public support for the NFL star.

One fan commented on her picture posted on X, "The boots the matching lipstick she was showing off tonight."

Another fan wrote, "Stylish swifty.” A third one said: "Damn she rocked this!"

One of the users commented, "The background light is making her more sexy."

Her recent appearance comes few days after some documents were leaked online alleging that Swift and Kelce would breakup soon.



The documents detailed how the couple would part ways, including the date of their split.

According to the viral documents, the couple would split on September 28, 2024, and would make an official announcement three days later.