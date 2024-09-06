 
Geo News

Taylor Swift's chic style leaves fans awestruck

Taylor Swift attended Chiefs Game to shower support for boyfriend Travis Kelce

By
Web Desk
|

September 06, 2024

Taylor Swifts chic style leaves fans awestruck
Taylor Swift's chic style leaves fans awestruck 

Taylor Swift’s fans are gushing over her recent appearance at the Chiefs Games, which the singer attended to show support for her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The Love Story singer, who took a break from her Eras Tour untill October, looked all glammed up at the Arrowhead stadium for the game donning an all-denim attire.

While stepping backstage, the 34-year-old singer was seen wearing Versace dark blue corset top and a high-waisted denim shorts.

The Anti-Hero singer seemingly honoured her footballer boyfriend’s team by wearing “Giuseppe Zanotti thigh-high maroon boots (team colour).”

Taylor Swifts chic style leaves fans awestruck

Social media users were awestruck with the Delicate hitmaker’s stylish presence and her public support for the NFL star.

One fan commented on her picture posted on X, "The boots the matching lipstick she was showing off tonight."

Another fan wrote, "Stylish swifty.” A third one said: "Damn she rocked this!"

One of the users commented, "The background light is making her more sexy."

Her recent appearance comes few days after some documents were leaked online alleging that Swift and Kelce would breakup soon.

The documents detailed how the couple would part ways, including the date of their split.

According to the viral documents, the couple would split on September 28, 2024, and would make an official announcement three days later.

Brat Pitt, George Clooney set to reprise iconic roles after 17 years
Brat Pitt, George Clooney set to reprise iconic roles after 17 years
Prince William makes major announcement after new royal role video
Prince William makes major announcement after new royal role
Brad Pitt receives love from Ines de Ramon amid messy Angelina Jolie feud
Brad Pitt receives love from Ines de Ramon amid messy Angelina Jolie feud
'Doting dad' Kevin Jones turns into influencer with daughters
'Doting dad' Kevin Jones turns into influencer with daughters
Kate Winslet's honest opinion on 'can women can have it all?' debate
Kate Winslet's honest opinion on 'can women can have it all?' debate
Prince Archie set to follow in dad Prince Harry's footsteps by rejecting royal tradition video
Prince Archie set to follow in dad Prince Harry's footsteps by rejecting royal tradition
Halsey reveals she became obsessed with making doll houses during health struggles
Halsey reveals she became obsessed with making doll houses during health struggles
Prince William makes impactful stance against Prince Harry's behavior
Prince William makes impactful stance against Prince Harry's behavior